The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Co made light work of the inexperienced Caribbean team by mauling them by an innings and 272 in the Rajkot Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Holder, Chase stitch crucial partnership
 
Metros, Mumbai

Judiciary plagued with ‘rampant sexism’: Bombay HC judge supporting #MeToo

PTI
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 2:22 pm IST

The Bombay High Court judge said the patriarchal world does not allow women to speak freely.

'It takes lot of courage to speak at any time. Why women have not come forward is a very serious problem, and the reason is that because our world is so patriarchal and so biased that it does not allow our women to speak freely at times when they should or they could,' Bombay HC judge Gautam Patel said. (Representational Image | AP)
 'It takes lot of courage to speak at any time. Why women have not come forward is a very serious problem, and the reason is that because our world is so patriarchal and so biased that it does not allow our women to speak freely at times when they should or they could,' Bombay HC judge Gautam Patel said. (Representational Image | AP)

Mumbai: A Bombay High Court Judge has come out in support of the ongoing #MeToo movement, saying the patriarchal world does not allow women to speak freely.

Justice Gautam Patel on Friday said he "fully supported" the women who have decided to share their experiences of sexual harassment and name their tormentors.

At an event organised by the women's wing of the Indian Merchants' Chamber in the city, he said the judiciary was also plagued with "rampant sexism and the culture of patriarchy".

"This incessant bullying of women, no matter how competent they are, is because they are women and this is the archetypal, nauseating patriarchy of our legal profession. It is not discussed, it happens everywhere."

"If I find a male lawyer trying to intimidate a female lawyer, I must never allow that to happen... the effort must be to strive towards gender neutrality," he added.

Justice Patel said just as evidence was gathered and due process of law was followed by the authorities in American actor and comedian Bill Cosby's case, authorities in India must also ensure that the due legal process is followed.

Bill Cosby was convicted last month in a case of sexual assault that took place 14 years ago.

"It takes lot of courage to speak at any time. Why women have not come forward is a very serious problem, and the reason is that because our world is so patriarchal and so biased that it does not allow our women to speak freely at times when they should or they could," the judge said.

"We now need to have a discussion on how we are going to get rid of this completely damaged, mocked system that we have of judging this cause," he said.

Tags: bombay high court, judiciary, #metoo india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

2

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

3

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

4

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

5

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham