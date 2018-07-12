The Asian Age | News

Metros, Mumbai

Screenplay writer jumps to death from building roof in Mumbai's Andheri

PTI
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 4:13 pm IST

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri, ended his life by jumping off from the building roof where he lived.

Ravi Shankar Alok jumped off his residential building in Seven Bungalows area in Andheri. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Ravi Shankar Alok jumped off his residential building in Seven Bungalows area in Andheri. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: A 32-year-old screenplay writer allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

Ravi Shankar Alok, a resident of Seven Bungalows area in Andheri West, ended his life by jumping off from the roof of the building where he lived at around 2 PM on Wednesday, a police official said.

Ravi Shankar Alok was reportedly involved in the writing of Nana Patekar-starrer 'Ab Tak Chhappan', he said.

No suicide note was found on his body or in his house, the official added. As per the preliminary information, he was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment, he said. Further probe in the matter is being conducted by the Versova police. 

