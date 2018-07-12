The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down
 
Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai police assure support during heavy rains with F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 6:20 pm IST

Police used the iconic TV show's theme song to assure people of their assistance as the city grapples with water-logging and traffic jams.

The tweet has received over 1,800 likes and 280 retweets. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
 The tweet has received over 1,800 likes and 280 retweets. (Photo: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai: As Mumbai battles heavy rains over the past few days, the Mumbai police took to Twitter to render its support to the Mumbaikars in its usual quirky yet adorable manner. The tweet is in line with Mumbai police handle which often posts important messages using puns and witty one-liners to create awareness about several issues, including women safety, online frauds, road safety, and others.

This time, the police used F.R.I.E.N.D.S. theme song to assure people of their assistance as the city grapples with water-logging and traffic jams.

"Right here. For you Mumbai. Always. #MumbaiFirst," the tweet said.

The GIF, accompanying the tweet, includes two pictures showing police personnel fulfilling their duties during the rain. The text on the GIF template reads, “We’ll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. We’ll be there for you, like we have been there before.”

The tweet has received over 1,800 likes and 280 retweets.

One user said, “Thanks for performing your responsibilities with honesty and being human being, we are proud of too”. Another user said, “Proud to have a dedicated force which is committed towards the well-being of its citizens.”

@MumbaiPolice you are like Joey - kind, funny, and always ask everyone "How you doin?" another Twitter user said. “Hats Off to traffic police / police of Mumbai. They are always there regulating traffic in heavy rains, floods, odd timings of day and night. Due to there selfless efforts Mumbai never stops. They deserve a big applause and a big thank you from citizens,” a fourth one said.

On July 9, Mumbai police tweeted another GIF asking people to drive carefully due to poor visibility during the rains.

 

Tags: mumbai rains, mumbai police, f.r.i.e.n.d.s.
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham