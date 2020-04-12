Sunday, Apr 12, 2020 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai stares at medical crisis as nearly 100 frontline workers test positive

THE ASIAN AGE | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Apr 12, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 12, 2020, 10:30 am IST

With some hospitals being sealed off, hundreds of beds have fallen into disuse in hotspot city

A medic takes samples for a coronavirus test in the containment zone of Kurla in Mumbai on April 11, 2020. (PTI)
 A medic takes samples for a coronavirus test in the containment zone of Kurla in Mumbai on April 11, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate among frontline medical staff in Mumbai. On Saturday, another 19 healthcare workers tested positive, taking the count to nearly 100 in Mumbai.

Alarmed by the spread of infection among medical staff, private hospitals have been asked to urgently provide safety kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), additional remuneration and transport.

The civic body has also invited online applications for the recruitment of 114 ward boys to fight the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 187 new cases, taking the state's tally to 1,761. The death toll shot up to 127 with 17 new deaths reported on Saturday.

Out of the 17 deaths, 12 were recorded in Mumbai, two in Pune, and one each in Satara, Dhule, and Malegaon.

According to the health department, six of the 17 deceased were above 60 years, eight were between the age group 40-60 and three were less than 40 years old.

Sixteen deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. 

The civic body sealed off the privately-run Bhatia Hospital since Wednesday after 13 staffers, including 10 nurses, two medicos and a physiotherapist tested positive.

Two nurses tested positive at Dadar’s Shushrusha Hospital which has stopped taking new admissions and has been directed to discharge all patients within 48 hours.

Due to this, at least 800-900 beds are currently not in use in south Mumbai alone. Such instances have led to various inquiries about safety protocols not being followed in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the medicos of the Saboo Siddique Maternity and General Hospital in Dongri have alleged that despite an 80-year-old co-morbid patient testing positive on Sunday, the management did not sanitise the premises.

When asked, the trustee of Saboo Siddique Hospital Dr Abdur Rauf Sumar, he said, “None of our staff has shown any symptoms and we have informed the BMC, they will be coming tomorrow to conduct tests.”

He further added, “The hospital cannot afford getting tests done in a private lab as that would cost around Rs 2 lakh.”

A medico said, “After a patient in the hospital showed Covid-19 symptoms, he was sent to the Kasturba hospital where he tested positive. Following this, the staff has been put under quarantine for two weeks. Of those quarantined, 32 who had come in contact with the patient are at high risk and 40 are at low risk.” 

Tags: mumbai, coronavirus hotspot, medical workers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata is a central government institution.

Bengal to turn two big hospitals into corona facilities

Kamal Haasan (File photo)

Quarantine sticker pasted on Kamal Haasan's office

Positions are marked for maintaining physical distance at a market place in Mumbai, March 27, 2020. (AP)

85-year-old doctor dies of Covid-19 infection in Mumbai

A homeless man sleeps outside a closed diagnostic centtre in Mumbai, on March 25. (AP)

Maharashtra to suspend licences of doctors who turn away Covid-19 patients

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham