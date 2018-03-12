The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 12, 2018 | Last Update : 02:11 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Protesters get warm welcome in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published : Mar 12, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2018, 1:41 am IST

Protesters, who have been walking from March 6, did not expect the warm welcome from the people in the city.

Members of the Sikh community served food and water to the farmers. (Photo: Debasish Dey)
 Members of the Sikh community served food and water to the farmers. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Mumbai: The farmers’ protest march, which reached Mumbai on Sunday, received a  warm welcome in the city. Members from several communities declared their support for the march. Muslim women showered flowers on the agitators while the Sikh community associated with a Gurudwara served food and water to them. Anganwadi Sevikas from Ramabai Nagar also welcomed farmers in Ghatkopar.

Protesters, who have been walking from March 6, did not expect the warm welcome from the people in the city. They cheered when suddenly a few women showered flowers on them from one of the foot overbridges at Nahur. The warm wishes and support was received at various places till the protest reach Chunabhatti.

“We have been standing here since morning to welcome the farmers. We feel that they should get loan waiver and their demands also should be heard by the government. We are here to extend our support to them,” Noorjaha Sheikh from suburban Jogeshwari said. A few women with RPI’s blue flag showered flowers on the farmers.

The slogans such as, “Shetkari Tum Aage Badho, hum tumhare sath hai,” (farmers you march further, we are with you), “the farmers should get loan waiver”, “Kisan sabha zindabad”, “Jamin amchya hakkachi, nahi konachya bapachi”, (We are the owners of the land and not somebody else) were chanted during the march. Red flags, red caps were widely seen in the long march.

Members of Sant Baba Thaker Singhji Sevak Jatha at Tagore Nagar Vikroli were waiting for the farmers in scorching heat. They served water and poha to the farmers.

Tags: farmers’ protest, farmers, protesters

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham