Actor Jacqueline Fernandez meets with car accident in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 11, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2018, 8:29 pm IST

The accident took place at around 2:45 am on Carter Road, Bandra, when Jacqueline's car hit an autorickshaw.

The accident took place when Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was returning from a party at her co-star Salman Khan's residence. (Photo: File)
 The accident took place when Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez was returning from a party at her co-star Salman Khan's residence. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The car of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez who was partying with her Race 3 co-stars at actor Salam Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai on Thursday night met with an accident when Jacqueline was on her way back.

According to reports, the accident took place at around 2:45 am on Carter Road, Bandra, when Jacqueline's car hit an autorickshaw.

No one was injured, although the headlights of Jacqueline's car were damaged.

Confirming the news, Jacqueline told The Times of India (TOI), "Yes, it did take place. The rickshaw driver was drunk. We will soon give out an official statement. Yes, we are fine. Police came and sorted it out."

The 32-year-old actress is currently busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's Race 3. Jacqueline will don an action packed character in the film and has been practising Mixed Martial Arts for two hours every day to enact the scenes perfectly.

Apart from Salman and Jacqueline, Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. 

The trailer of Race 3 will be out on May 15, and the film will hit the big screens on Eid 2018.

