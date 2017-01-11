Court refuses Chhagan Bhujbal angiography at private hospital

ED arrested Bhujbal on March 14 last year on charges of money laundering in the Maharashtra Sadan scam.

Mumbai: Refusing to allow former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and senior NCP leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, to undergo angiography at Bombay Hospital, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday directed him to go to state-run J.J. Hospital instead.

When doctors suggested angiography, Bhujbal was in Bombay Hospital and informed the court that he did not want to get the procedure done at J.J. Hospital. Thereafter, the court on December 14 directed that Bhujbal be taken back to Arthur Road Jail and family members be consulted on him undergoing treatment at J.J. Hospital. After consulting the doctor treating Bhujbal and on his suggestion, it was decided that the senior leader be treated at Bombay Hospital. Advocate Shalab Saxena conveyed the same to court. The court reserved order on this issue and on Tuesday, the judge refused to accept Bhujbal’s contention and said that he undergo treatment at J.J. Hospital only.

Advocate Saxena said, “We have not received a copy of the order yet and we are not aware on what grounds the judge has asked him (Bhujbal) to undergo treatment at J.J. Hospital. Once we get the copy, we will discuss and decide what to do next.” ED arrested Bhujbal on March 14 last year on charges of money laundering in the Maharashtra Sadan scam. The Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a FIR against Bhujbal after it found irregularities in the construction of the Rs 100 crore Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. The contractor allegedly gave kickbacks to Bhujbal. The ACB FIR alleged that Bhujbal received kickbacks in awarding the contract of state central library in Kalina campus of Mumbai University.