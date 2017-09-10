The Asian Age | News

Demonetisation move a monumental disaster: Former FM Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 1:23 am IST

Chidambaram also rubbished the government’s claims that the number of terrorist- and naxal attacks had gone down after demonetisation.

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, terming Modi’s monetisation decision a disaster for the country. “It has been proved a monumental disaster by former PM Manmohan Singh. The decision could not meet a single aim stated by the government,” said Chidambaram.

The former finance minister was speaking at a press conference followed by public lecture organised by the Maharashtra Congress. In an aggressive stance against demonetisation, Chidambaram said, “They had said this decision was against black money and fake currency. But in just a few days since the decision, the forces found fake Rs 2,000 notes. What is the meaning of that!”

Chidambaram also rubbished the government’s claims that the number of terrorist- and naxal attacks had gone down after demonetisation. “Terrorist attacks in Kashmir have increased in 2017 and so also the number of soldiers martyred in these attacks. Therefore, the government’s claims on this front too ring hollow,” the Congress leader said.

Chidambaram has been addressing the business community and other professionals on issues related to GST and demonetisation. His Mumbai lecture was part of this endeavour.

“For six consecutive quarters, GDP is sliding. I don’t see any improvement. Dr Manmohan Singh had predicted a 2 per cent decline which is coming true now. India is no more the world’s fastest developing economy and the Modi government’s policies are responsible for it,” he said.

