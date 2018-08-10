The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 10, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Joe Root’s men, meanwhile, will hope to break England’s winless jinx against Asian teams at the home of cricket. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain
 
Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: 12-yr-old dead, 160 students hospitalised after having iron tablets

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2018, 6:03 pm IST

A BMC official said the parents of 161 other students of the school 'panicked' and brought them to the hospital.

BMC school students were given iron, folic acid and deworming tablets as part of a Central government scheme to fight anaemia in children. (Representational Image)
 BMC school students were given iron, folic acid and deworming tablets as part of a Central government scheme to fight anaemia in children. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A girl student of a civic body-run school here died on Friday while over 160 other students were hospitalised due to suspected poisoning after they took iron-boosting medicines given by the school.

The 12-year-old girl was administered iron and folic acid tablets on Monday at the Municipal Urdu School Number 2 at Bainganwadi in suburban Govandi, a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It added that she skipped school on Tuesday but attended classes on Wednesday and Thursday and died at her home on thursday night after a "history of vomiting blood".

The statement said the students of BMC-run schools were given iron, folic acid and deworming tablets as part of a Central government scheme aimed at fighting anaemia among children.

The civic body claimed that "there were no reports of any untoward incident" during this national programme.

Officials on Friday said tuberculosis might be a cause behind the girl's death, though the BMC statement maintained that the "details of her previous illness are not known".

A BMC official said the parents of 161 other students of the school "panicked" and brought them to the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and Shatabdi Hospital at Govandi.

"A few children complained of nausea and giddiness. However, no one had major signs or symptoms," a senior BMC official said. He added that all the children were examined by paediatricians and advised discharge from the hospitals.

Padmaja Keskar, Executive Health Officer, BMC said the tablets given to the students were "tried and tested", adding that the cause of the girl's death would only be known once the post-mortem report came in.

A police official said the incident was being probed.

Tags: bmc schools, govandi, school students fall sick
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Play halted due to rain

2

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

3

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

4

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

5

Here's why Shahid Kapoor is feeling 'on top of the world'

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham