Sena slams BJP on rape incidents, asks how it plans to bring 'Ram Rajya'

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 4:47 pm IST

'Ram Rajya' could not be established in the country despite BJP coming to power with a majority under PM Modi's leadership, Sena noted.

Taking a dig at its senior ally, the Sena said those in power today had a different stand when they were in the opposition during the Nirbhaya gang-rape case in December 2012. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Hitting out at a BJP MLA's remarks on rape incidents in the country, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday that law and order has gone out of control and asked how in such a scenario does the BJP plan to establish “Ram Rajya".

Taking a dig at its senior ally, the Sena said those in power today had a different stand when they were in the opposition during the Nirbhaya gang-rape case in December 2012.

Governments changed, but rapes did not stop, it rued.

Tinkering with emotional issues could lead to violence, the Sena cautioned, saying that Lord Ram never advocated such politics to win polls.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh, known for his penchant for making controversial remarks, recently said that even Lord Ram cannot curb rapes.

Read: Even Lord Ram can’t stop rapes: UP BJP lawmaker's another shocking remark​

The legislator from Uttar Pradesh (UP) was referring to a case in Unnao where a woman was dragged into a forest and molested by some men.

Latching on to the MLA's comments, the Sena said, "The BJP talks of bringing 'Ram Rajya' (an ideal state). However, it should clarify how it plans to do it. Incidents of rape and molestation of women have increased, including in UP." 

"Instead of taking measures to stop them, the BJP says even Lord Ram cannot stop rapes," it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

'Ram Rajya' could not be established in the country despite the BJP coming to power with a majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Sena noted.

"To say that rapes will continue to happen is not governance. The stand of those who are in power today was different when they were in the opposition during the Nirbhaya gang-rape. Governments changed, but rapes did not stop. Now, Lord Ram has been made a witness," it said.

To say that Lord Ram too would not be able to stop rapes is a proof of the law and order spiralling out of control from the government's hands, the BJP's bickering ally said.

Bringing 'acche din' (good days) was Modi's promise. However, promises -- right from assurances for reducing inflation to bringing back black money -- have not been fulfilled, it said.

"If making the same promises once again to come back to power is 'Chanakya niti' (ancient philosopher Chanakya's take on statecraft) how will they (BJP) be able to fulfil them?" the Sena asked.

It said everything cannot be bought with money. The issue of women's security cannot be taken lightly and sweet talks do not solve the problem of employment.

"Tinkering with emotional issues invites riots. Lord Ram never said to play such kind of politics and win polls. This was not the 'Chanakya niti' also," it added.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

