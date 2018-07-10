Mumbai witnesses rain gods’ might for 2nd day

Many areas experience water-logging, rail services hit.

Mumbai: It was a wet beginning of the week for Mumbaikars as several parts of the city were inundated due to heavy rainfall in the city for the second consecutive day. With the disruption of railway services and road traffic in the morning, several Mumbaikars preferred to stay inside.

Several areas saw flooding such as Hindmata, Parel, Gandhi Market, Sion, Antop Hill, Chembur, Dadar, Kurla, Saki Naka, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra, Milan Subway, Andheri, Goregaon, Borivali and Dahisar. Traffic was disrupted in many areas

too as citizens were seen wading through knee-deep water.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had deployed 144 de-watering pumps at the flooding spots to discharge the water quickly while 37 pumps at five pumping stations were also pressed into services.

According to civic officials, the city witnessed 23 cases of tree falling — 13 in western suburbs, eight in city and three in western suburbs. In all, 32 cases of short circuit — 20 in the city, 9 in the eastern and three in the western suburbs — were also reported in the city. In addition to this, 11 house and wall collapse incidents were reported across the city.

At Shimpoli, Borivali, a housing society was evacuated following reports of cave-in on the premises while three vehicles were damaged at Sahar due to the collapse of a compound wall of the airport in the evening.

Due to water-logging at Gaimukh in Thane, traffic movement in the area was stopped and commuters were directed to another route. The city’s neighbouring areas got even more rains, and roads were submerged. Around 300 people were stranded at their homes in Vasai’s Meethanagar locality as the road there was submerged.

Citizens took to social media to share their experiences. A video of a person paddling a boat on flooded Vasai streets was shared widely among Mumbaikars, while people also found humour in the Thane railway station’s flooding and inundated railway tracks in Andheri station. Many, however, vented about their hardships. “What’s the rain and water-logging situation in sion, matunga, dadar and lower parel patch. Need to ride all the way from Thane. Should I? (sic),” tweeted one resident.