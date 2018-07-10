The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 07:17 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Air India Express flight overshoots rain hit-Mumbai runway

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 5:28 pm IST

However, all passengers were safe and there was no damage to either the aircraft or the runway, the airline said in a statement.

At around 1450 hours, Air India Express flight IX213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai while landing on alternate runway 14 due to closure of main runway 27, stopped 10 feet beyond the runway end on the paved stopway, the statement said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 At around 1450 hours, Air India Express flight IX213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai while landing on alternate runway 14 due to closure of main runway 27, stopped 10 feet beyond the runway end on the paved stopway, the statement said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: A major mishap was averted today after an Air India Express aircraft overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains.

However, all passengers were safe and there was no damage to either the aircraft or the runway, the airline said in a statement.

At around 1450 hours, Air India Express flight IX213 from Vijayawada to Mumbai while landing on alternate runway 14 due to closure of main runway 27, stopped 10 feet beyond the runway end on the paved stopway, the statement said.

According to a Mumbai Airport official, it was carrying out operations from the secondary runway 14 due to the maintenance work at the main runway 27.

"The aircraft had touched down correctly and used maximum braking but due to the slippery conditions caused by heavy rain, the aircraft could stop only at the stopway," the  airline said.

No damage to the aircraft or airport property was reported and none of the passengers suffer any injury as the aircraft taxied on its own power to the parking bay, it added.

Last September, a SpiceJet aircraft carrying 183 passengers overshot the runway during landing and skidded off into the unpaved surface due to wet conditions caused by heavy rains.

Tags: air india express airline, mumbai rains, heavy rainfall in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham