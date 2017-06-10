Why is PM Modi silent on Madhya Pradesh firing? asks Sachin Pilot

Pointing out unfulfilled promises made by the BJP government, Pilot called to memory BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto.

Mumbai: The Congress has slammed the government for killing farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue.

Congress MP and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot who was in Mumbai on Friday said, “Unarmed and innocent farmers are being brutally killed in MP by a stubborn BJP government. They should have understood that if they announced a `36,000 crore loan waiver only for Uttar Pradesh, there would be similar demands from other states as well.”

His comment came on the back of five farmers being killed by firing during a protest. Pilot ridiculed the government’s claims that Congress was responsible for the ongoing agitation by farmers.

About Congress’ support to the farmers’ movement, Pilot said, “Don’t blame us. We were with farmers; we are with farmers; and we will remain with them. But the BJP is insensitive about the issue and blaming us.”

Pointing out unfulfilled promises made by the BJP government, Pilot called to memory BJP’s Lok Sabha polls manifesto. “The government has not met the promises made before coming to power. Under this government, farm loan waiver has only been used as a political tool. Why did you make this announcement before the Lok Sabha polls if you could not fulfil it,” he said.