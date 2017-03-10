Shiv Sena MLC talks of making Maharashtra ‘beggar’, tenders apology

Tanaji Sawant is purportedly seen saying, “I will make Maharashtra a beggar but I will not become poor.”

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena MLC has courted a huge controversy by his purported rants at a rally that he "will make Maharashtra a beggar”, triggering a swift backlash on social media forcing him to tender an unconditional apology.

In a video clip of a public rally, which has gone viral on the social media, Shiv Sena MLC Tanaji Sawant is purportedly seen saying: "I will make Maharashtra a beggar but I will not become poor."

Sawant's boast in the public function on how much he can spend is followed by another claim: "I can easily buy a factory worth Rs 100-125 crores."

After his rants got flak on the social media, the Sena MLC said he regrets the remarks. "If sentiments have been hurt by my remarks, I tender unconditional apology to the people of Maharashtra," Sawant said.

Sawant's "disparaging" remarks about his own state came to fore on a day Maharashtra Legislative Council suspended independent MLC Prashant Paricharak from the House for one-and-a-half years for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the families of soldiers.

Sawant had won the MLC polls from Yavatmal local self-government bodies constituency in Vidarbha in November last year, defeating Shankar Bade of the Congress.

Shiv Sena spokesperson refused to comment over his party's MLC rants, when contacted.