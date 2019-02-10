Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

BJP will keep promise, build Ram Temple, declares Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | VARSHA TORGALKAR
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 6:17 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 6:17 am IST

BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, Prakash Javadekar and other BJP MLAs and MPs were present on the occasion.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

Pune: The BJP will construct the Ram temple and has not moved away from its promise, assured Amit Shah in Pune Friday. However he did not share the exact time when construction would begin. Mr Shah said that invaders like in Assam would be evicted from the country through the National Residents Certificate.

Meanwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP would win 43 seats, one more than the 2014 elections and the 43rd seat would be of Baramati. The leaders were speaking at the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan held in Pune Friday. BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, Prakash Javadekar and other BJP MLAs and MPs were present on the occasion.

Mr Shah said, “We haven’t moved away from our ideology and the Ram temple will be constructed. We are committed to the cause. The Modi government has begun the process to give back to the Nyas the 42 acres of land that was acquired by the SC. Sharad Pawar and Ashok Chavan should clear their stand whether they want the Ram temple or not.”

“BJP needs to win to end dynastic politics, politics of appeasement, casteism and all. BJP wants to win for the progress of the nation and to make it a superpower. We brought changes in 55 months that the Congress could not bring in the last 55 years,” he said.

While listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said, “13 crore farmers will be given `6,000 per year. Six crore women got a gas connection under the Ujjwala Gas Yojana. Income tax has been waived for income till `5 lakh per year. Traders who do business of `60 lakh need to pay taxes. 1 crore labourers from the unorganised sector will be given `3,000 per month.”

Tags: amit shah, ram temple
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From Metros

Satyajit Biswas

Trinamul MLA shot dead at a puja event

Finance Minister Piyush Goya

Piyush Goyal: Alliance talks with Shiv Sena underway

The last few years has seen very low sightings of woodpeckers, larks and wagtails, while there were no sightings of vultures, quails, red spur fowl and black redstart at all. (Representational image)

Mumbai to witness 15th bird race event

The initiative sought to allow students of all age groups to experience life outside the walls of the school.

School students gain special insight into police officers’ lives

MOST POPULAR

1

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

2

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

3

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

4

‘I want to behead’: US man arrested for trying to join Pakistan terror group

5

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham