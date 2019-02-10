BJP will keep promise, build Ram Temple, declares Shah

BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, Prakash Javadekar and other BJP MLAs and MPs were present on the occasion.

Pune: The BJP will construct the Ram temple and has not moved away from its promise, assured Amit Shah in Pune Friday. However he did not share the exact time when construction would begin. Mr Shah said that invaders like in Assam would be evicted from the country through the National Residents Certificate.

Meanwhile chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP would win 43 seats, one more than the 2014 elections and the 43rd seat would be of Baramati. The leaders were speaking at the Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan held in Pune Friday. BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve, Prakash Javadekar and other BJP MLAs and MPs were present on the occasion.

Mr Shah said, “We haven’t moved away from our ideology and the Ram temple will be constructed. We are committed to the cause. The Modi government has begun the process to give back to the Nyas the 42 acres of land that was acquired by the SC. Sharad Pawar and Ashok Chavan should clear their stand whether they want the Ram temple or not.”

“BJP needs to win to end dynastic politics, politics of appeasement, casteism and all. BJP wants to win for the progress of the nation and to make it a superpower. We brought changes in 55 months that the Congress could not bring in the last 55 years,” he said.

While listing the achievements of the BJP government, he said, “13 crore farmers will be given `6,000 per year. Six crore women got a gas connection under the Ujjwala Gas Yojana. Income tax has been waived for income till `5 lakh per year. Traders who do business of `60 lakh need to pay taxes. 1 crore labourers from the unorganised sector will be given `3,000 per month.”