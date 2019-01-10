PM Modi terms Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha historic step

Modi said the rights of deprived sections, including Dalits and tribal will not be affected because due to this bill.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the passage of the Citizenship Bill in Lok Sabha as a historic step aimed at the welfare of deprived sections. He defended introduction of the 10 per cent quota for the general category poor in jobs and education, adding the bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha is a strong answer to those “spreading lies”.

Addressing a public rally in Solapur, PM Modi expressed hope that the Rajya Sabha will pass the Bill on Wednesday. He said the rights of deprived sections, including Dalits and tribal will not be affected because due to this bill.

On the passage of the Citizenship Bill, seeking to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mr Modi assured people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be curtailed in any way through the Bill’s provisions.

The PM indicated that alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, was lobbying for French manufacturer Rafale’s rivals in the multi role aircraft deal.

“During the earlier (UPA) regime, the middlemen culture had become a part of the system. They had snatched the rights of the poor and also played with the security of the nation,” Mr Modi said.

“Michel has made a shocking revelation. As per media reports, he was not just involved in the helicopter deal but also involved in the deal of the fighter planes (Rafale), when the earlier government was in power,” Mr Modi said.

He added, “Media says that Michel was also lobbying for some other company. Congress should answer which leader of their party has a connection with Michel. They should give an account of each and every penny spent.”

Calling himself a chowkidar (watchman), Mr Modi said he has undertaken a “safai” (clean-up) mission to uproot corruption and that he cannot be bought or scared and will continue with his work relentlessly.

“Modi is made up of a different soil. He cannot be bought nor can anyone scare him. I will take an account of every single penny. This chowkidar doesn’t sleep and can pick a wrongdoer even in darkness,” Mr Modi said.