The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Intelligence Bureau keeps tabs on extortion probe

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH M JOSHI
Published : Oct 9, 2017, 3:13 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2017, 3:14 am IST

The IB has the copies of the detailed statements of Kaskar’s recent revelations.

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the Thane police on Sept. 18.
 Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the Thane police on Sept. 18.

Mumbai: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is keeping a close tab on Thane police’s investigation into the extortion cases involving the underworld after they named fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim as wanted in the latest case. They have also accessed the case documents. This comes close on the heels of the exhaustive eight-hour long interrogation of Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar by a team of two IB officers along with the Thane police, days after his arrest on September 18. 

The IB has taken a copy of the FIR which names Dawood along with his brothers, Anees Ibrahim and Kaskar, a copy of which is also available with The Asian Age. The IB also has the copies of the detailed statements of Kaskar’s recent revelations before the Thane crime branch’s anti-extortion cell (AEC). 

“We are in touch with the agency and are providing them with all the requisite details pertaining to the probe. They might even interrogate Kaskar once again, if need be,” said an officer with the Thane City police, requesting anonymity. The case papers have also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who have also registered a separate case against Kaskar and his aides, Asrarali Sayyad and Mumtaz Shaikh. 

The ED is probing if and how Kaskar laundered extorted money outside India as well as the alleged funding of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik by the Dawood gang. It is already investigating Naik in a separate PMLA case.

So far Kaskar has revealed the fact that he was in touch with his brother Anees and Dawood’s wife Mehzabeen, who would act as a mediator between the two brothers. During his joint questioning by the IB and Thane police, Kaskar mentioned Mehzabeen’s visit to Dubai last year.  He also revealed that two of the accused in the third extortion case, Bhawar Kothari and Bharat Jain, allegedly went to Dubai on several occasions. During some of these trips, they met with Anees and allegedly spoke with Dawood via phone calls from Dubai, to evade Indian agencies. 

Tags: intelligence bureau, anti-extortion cell, extortion cases
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Avoid vilifying the man on the basis of unsubstantiated statements: Farhan on Hrithik-Kangana row

2

Legalising marijuana can increase use: French study

3

People prefer getting bad news without sugar coating: study

4

Apple confirms new iPhones have battery issues

5

Fewer newborns get whooping cough when moms get vaccinated

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham