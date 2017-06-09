The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: Man molests woman, beats her up along with driver, throws her out of auto

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 12:40 pm IST

The Naupada police have registered a case of molestation, kidnapping, physical assault and criminal intimidation.

The woman, a management graduate who works with a fitness firm in Mulund, was returning home from work around 9.30 pm when she got into a shared autorickshaw. (Photo: Representational/PTIFile)
 The woman, a management graduate who works with a fitness firm in Mulund, was returning home from work around 9.30 pm when she got into a shared autorickshaw. (Photo: Representational/PTIFile)

Thane:  A 23-year-old woman in Mumbai was allegedly molested by a male co-passenger in a shared autorickshaw and later thrown out of the vehicle, police said today. The incident comes close on the heels of the gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman and murder of her nine-month-old baby last week by three men travelling with her in a shared autorickshaw in Gurgaon.

The Thane victim, who sustained injuries due to the fall last night, was helped by some passersby and admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, they said.

The woman, a management graduate who works with a fitness firm in Mulund, was returning home from work around 9.30 pm when she got into a shared autorickshaw. Her male co-passenger was already seated in the vehicle. As soon as their autorickshaw began its journey, the co-passenger allegedly started touching her inappropriately. She objected and raised an alarm, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

However, the autorickshaw driver, instead of helping her, took a turn and headed towards Pokhran Road No. 2 in Thane. Later, the co-passenger and the autorickshaw driver allegedly beat up the woman. They then pushed her out of the vehicle at an isolated spot on Pokhran Road and fled, Narkar said.

Some passersby found the woman lying on the road and took her to a hospital. Narkar said four police teams have been formed to trace the autorickshaw driver and the unidentified passenger.

The Naupada police have registered a case of molestation, kidnapping, physical assault and criminal intimidation.

In August 2014, a 24-year-old software professional had suffered serious injuries when she jumped off a moving autorickshaw in Thane after the driver allegedly tried to abduct her. The incident had also taken place around 9.15 pm, when she boarded the vehicle at Kapurbawdi Naka.

Tags: woman molested, co-passenger, auto-rickshaw driver
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

UK PM May loses parliamentary majority but leads cocktail poll in London pub

2

CBFC chief wants Akshay's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' to be tax-free

3

'Battani' family of Hyderabad distributes 'fish prasad' which cures asthma

4

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

5

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham