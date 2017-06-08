The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 04:43 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Shiv Sena boycotts cabinet meet

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 3:34 am IST

BJP calls it’s bluff, says party had informed CM Devendra Fadnavis of its absence.

Two women Shiv Sena workers shaved their heads in mark of the protest in Beed.
 Two women Shiv Sena workers shaved their heads in mark of the protest in Beed.

Mumbai: Dissatisfied with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement of loan waiver to small land holding farmers, the Shiv Sena, which is the BJP’s ally in the state government, on Wednesday, boycotted the weekly cabinet meeting. The party has been demanding a complete loan waiver for the farmers. In a bid to call its bluff, the BJP said that the Sena had already informed the CM of their absence.

The Sena was also unhappy as it had not been taken into consideration by the CM while handling the on-going farmers’ strike. After the boycott, Sena workers  agitated in different parts of the state, shouting slogans against the government. In Beed, the protests took a very different form as two women party workers shaved their heads in a mark of protest.  

Demanding complete loan waiver, Sena leader and industries minister Subhash Desai said that no decision on the issue could be taken without consulting party chief Uddhav Thackeray. “We want the government to make the farmers 7/12 (land record document) clear. We want the CM to clear his stand on the loan waiver. We need a reply from the government on why the farmers are agitating today across the state. They will have to consider Sena while giving loan waiver. It cannot be given without consulting Uddhavji Thackeray,” Desai said, after skipping the meeting.

However, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the Sena ministers had informed the CM of their decision. “There was no boycott by the Sena ministers. They informed the CM that they would remain absent in the cabinet. We had taken Sena into confidence on the GST implementation and will do so in the same manner on the loan waiver. Uddhav Thackeray has gone abroad and we will also ask him for his views once he comes back,” Mungantiwar said.

BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil too had much of the same to say. “The Sena needed time to make a comment on the on going strike as their leader Uddhav Thackeray is out of country. Hence they sought the CM’s permission to remain absent from the cabinet meeting. It is not correct to term it as boycott,” he said.

However, sources in the Sena said that the party was not once asked by the CM to express its views. “Many BJP ministers too are also not aware of the loan waiver properly. The Sena was not even invited to negotiate with the farmers and that has irked many senior ministers in the party,” sources said. The CM alone was seen handling the crisis, right from the beginning, keeping away the other ministers from his party.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, subhash desai, uddhav thackeray, sudhir mungantiwar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

2

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

3

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

4

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

5

Samsung unveils its updated J-series lineup for 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham