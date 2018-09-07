The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:31 AM IST

Congress leader declares Rs 5L bounty on MLA’s tongue

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMAKANT DESHPANDE
Published : Sep 7, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2018, 10:58 am IST

Kadam’s remarks at a Dahi Handi event on Monday, where he spoke about abducting women, has embarrassed the BJP.

Shiv Sena activists agitating outside the BJP party office in Nariman Point on Thursday.
Mumbai: The opposition against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam touched a new height on Thursday when a former minister and Congress leader from Buldana, Subhodh Savji announced a Rs 5 lakh award for anyone willing to cut off the MLA’s tongue. Mr Kadam’s remarks at a Dahi Handi event on Monday, where he spoke about abducting women, has embarrassed the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders are very upset and the party may decide not to give Mr Kadam a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP students wing, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad also condemned the MLA’s remarks and agitated at Ghatkopar. The Shiv Sena also staged a protest at the state BJP office in Nariman Point and at Ghatkopar.

Following a discussion with BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was asked to remove MLA Ram Kadam as state spokesperson of the party. The BJP has also sought an explanation from him.

Mr Fadnavis is believed to have instructed the MLA not to participate in media discussions and represent the party till further orders, said senior party leaders. The CM and the BJP have kept mum on the issue and not declared any action against him, just like in the case of MLA Prashant Paricharak, who commented on soldiers’ wives.

Even though there are agitations going on across the state with strong reactions being registered across the country, the BJP has not officially declared any action against Mr Kadam. Mr Fadnavis is avoiding taking strict action immediately, as he hopes the situation may cool down in some days.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women condemned Mr Kadam’s remarks. The president of the state women’s commission Vijaya Rahatkar issued a notice to Mr Kadam.

