Bombay HC refuses to stay release of Marathi film

The petition says that the film could hurt the religious sentiments and thus it shouldn’t be released.

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has refused to stay the October 6 release of the Marathi film Halal which deals with the issue of triple talaq but asked the producer and director of the film to be present in court next week.

The court directions were prompted after a petitioner sought a stay on the release of the film as it portrayed triple talaq which is banned by the Indian government and has also glorified it.

A division bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Shinde was hearing a PIL filed by Sarfaraz Pathan against the release of the Marathi film Halal that allegedly portrays triple talaq despite it being banned by the government.

The petition contends that as the issue is contentious and could hurt religious sentiments it should not be allowed to release on Friday.

The film produced by Amol Kagne aims to portray the plight of women in the Indian society and depicts two instances of talaq wherein the woman is at the mercy of her husband who renounces his wife publicly by uttering triple talaq.

The film had been shown in both national and international film festivals and had earned a bouquet of national awards for the same and is slated for its commercial release on October 6.

The film’s writer and producer also faced stiff opposition at their Pune office recently from workers of a political party formed by former cop Shamsher Pathan claiming that the film glorified triple talaq.

Despite the contentions of the petitioner the court refused to stay the release and asked the producer Kagne to be present in court next week.