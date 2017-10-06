The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bombay HC refuses to stay release of Marathi film

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2017, 5:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2017, 6:34 am IST

The petition says that the film could hurt the religious sentiments and thus it shouldn’t be released.

A poster of the movie.
 A poster of the movie.

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has refused to stay the October 6 release of the Marathi film Halal which deals with the issue of triple talaq but asked the producer and director of the film to be present in court next week.

The court directions were prompted after a petitioner sought a stay on the release of the film as it portrayed triple talaq which is banned by the Indian government and has also glorified it.

A division bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Shinde was hearing a PIL filed by Sarfaraz Pathan against the release of the Marathi film Halal that allegedly portrays triple talaq despite it being banned by the government.

The petition contends that as the issue is contentious and could hurt religious sentiments it should not be allowed to release on Friday.

The film produced by Amol Kagne aims to portray the plight of women in the Indian society and depicts two instances of talaq wherein the woman is at the mercy of her husband who renounces his wife publicly by uttering triple talaq.

The film had been shown in both national and international film festivals and had earned a bouquet of national awards for the same and is slated for its commercial release on October 6.

The film’s writer and producer also faced stiff opposition at their Pune office recently from workers of a political party formed by former cop Shamsher Pathan claiming that the film glorified triple talaq.

Despite the contentions of the petitioner the court refused to stay the release and asked the producer Kagne to be present in court next week.

Tags: bombay high court, film halal

MOST POPULAR

1

The best smartphone for photography is the Pixel 2

2

Book Review ‘Buddha at Work’: How to be zen at professional places

3

India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj to pen autobiography

4

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

5

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham