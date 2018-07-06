2 dead after venturing into sea at Mumbai's Juhu beach, 2 others missing

A group of five had ventured into the sea on Thursday evening and searches are on for two who are still missing.

The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5:30 pm on Thursday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Mumbai: Two people have drowned and two others are feared to have met the same fate off Juhu beach in Mumbai after a group of five ventured into the sea for a swim on Thursday evening, police said.

"The sea was rough and there was high tide when they ventured into the sea for a swim at around 5:30pm." Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

One of them, Wasim Khan (22), was rescued by lifeguards after the incident.

The body of one of the boys was recovered on Thursday night, while another was recovered on Friday morning from the sea near Juhu Chowpatti. Search for the two other people are still underway.

The DCP said that helicopters had also been deployed as part of the efforts.

"One each Navy and Coast Guard Chetak has taken off from INS Shikra, Colaba around 0800 hrs to continue the search and rescue of the missing boys off Juhu," a Defence spokesperson said in a release.

A naval diving team has been carrying out diving operations in the area since morning 5:30, it added.

"The sea condition is very challenging for the diving ops due to strong currents and waves. The divers are using grapnels to avoid being swept by the strong currents. The diving team will be turned around by 9:00 am and continue the operation," the release added.

The deceased and those feared drowned, have been identified as Fardeen Saudagar (17), Sohail Khan (17), Faisal Sheikh (17) and Nazeer Gazi (22), police said.

The five were residents of DN Nagar area in suburban Andheri, police said.