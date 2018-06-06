The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

Man's phone explodes in his pocket, creates panic in Mumbai restaurant

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 9:52 am IST

The incident that took place on June 4 was captured on a CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage shows the man, who was having his lunch in a restaurant, getting up suddenly and putting his phone out of his shirt's pocket. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai Bhandup area, where a man's mobile phone exploded in his pocket.

The man also sustained minor injuries due to the explosion and was later admitted to the hospital.

The incident also created panic among the people who ran out of the restaurant.

Tags: phone explosion, phone exploded in pocket, cctv cameras, panic in restaurant
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

