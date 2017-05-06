The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 06, 2017 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Make strict guidelines for airline crew too: Ravindra Gaikwad

PTI
Published : May 6, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : May 6, 2017, 3:22 pm IST

Gaikwad claimed to have hit a senior staffer of the AI with a slipper for not being allowed to fly business class in an all-economy plane.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After the Centre proposed a no-fly list for unruly fliers, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was banned by domestic airlines following a run-in with Air India staff, on Saturday, said strict guidelines should be laid down for airline crew as well on how to treat passengers.

He was reacting to the release of draft rules by the Centre on unruly and disruptive passengers that recommended a flying ban for three months and more.

The move came in the backdrop of the row over Gaikwad repeatedly hitting an Air India employee with a slipper for not being allowed to fly business class on an all-economy plane.

"There are some guidelines already existing and updating it is a routine procedure. I think the (Civil Aviation) ministry has deliberately announced it to remind people about the entire episode," Gaikwad said.

"There should be similar framework and set of rules for the airline crew as well on how to treat and address the requirements of passengers," Gaikwad told PTI.

"As a member of Parliament, I am aware of the number of complaints raised against Air India's crew, and the litigations where the staff have been accused of ignoring passengers or being unruly.

"Hardly any action is initiated against its crew. If rules have to be formed, there should be equally stringent rules for the crew members as well," Gaikwad said.

On March 23, Gaikwad claimed to have hit a senior staffer of the AI with a slipper "25 times" for not being allowed to fly business class in an all-economy plane.

The incident triggered outrage and a flying ban was imposed on him by domestic airlines for two weeks, which forced him to switch to trains for travelling between Delhi and Mumbai.

Later on April 8, Air India and private carriers lifted the flying ban on Gaikwad after he apologised for the incident.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed the list which will include names of passengers identified as unruly after an inquiry by a committee constituted by a particular airline.

A person identified as a threat by security agencies will also be included in this list.

While the list is characterised as 'national' and will have data on disruptive passengers from all airlines, the ban recommended by the committee is not mandatory for all airlines to follow.

The draft is an amendment to the existing Civil Aviation Requirement, a set of rules on unruly and disruptive passengers.

These are being placed in public domain for 30 days for comments and feedback from stakeholders following which the government will come out with final amendments by June 30.

Tags: no-fly list, airline rules, ravindra gaikwad, air india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Archaeologists discover remains of ancient city ruins in China

2

Kajol ignores Malaika at common friend’s party; is Karan to be blamed?

3

Katrina Kaif visits cosmetologist; is it the heat or something else?

4

Android Nougat development bids goodbye

5

Video: Man displays new twist to the classic thumb trick

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham