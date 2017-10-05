The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Raj Thackeray leads protest march against Mumbai stampede

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2017, 2:31 pm IST

The MNS organised the march even though the Mumbai police denied permission for it.

The regional party has demanded better rail infrastructure in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 The regional party has demanded better rail infrastructure in the city. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday took out a march in south Mumbai in protest against the recent stampede on a foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road station. At least 23 people were killed in the incident.

The MNS organised the march even though the Mumbai police denied permission for it. The regional party has demanded better rail infrastructure in the city. 

Reacting to the stampede, Thackeray on Saturday said that his party will not allow a single brick to be placed for the bullet train in Mumbai until and unless the infrastructure of local railways is improved.

"Until present infra of local railways is made better, not a single brick will be allowed to be placed for bullet train in Mumbai," Thackeray had said. 

Slamming the Railways for the loss of innocent lives at the stampede at Elphinstone Road railway station, Thackeray had said, "Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems our own Railway is enough to kill people".

Several people were injured in the stampede on September 29.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: maharashtra navnirman sena, raj thackeray, elphinstone road station stampede, protest march
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tomb of 'Santa Claus' discovered by archaeologists in Turkey

2

Hrithik reacts to row with Kangana, this time without a legal notice

3

Modi temple with 100-foot tall statue of PM to be built in Meerut

4

Google up against GoPro, Snap with its new smart camera

5

Academy likely to go for more conventional pick for Literature Nobel this year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham