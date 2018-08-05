The Asian Age | News

Shiv Sena slams Modi govt over Atrocities Act restoration

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the government is adding fuel to tensions arising from caste and religious politics.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has slammed the Narendra Modi-led Union government for restoring the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Pr-evention of Atrocities) Act and nullifying the judgment of the Supreme Court under the pressure from the dalit vote bank.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana that the government is adding fuel to tensions arising from caste and religious politics.

The Union government restored the provisions of the Atrocity Act, which were diluted by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had directed that a superintendent of police-rank officer would verify the complaint and then an FIR would be registered against the accused to avoid the misuse of Act. But because of dalit anger across the country, the Union government restored the earlier provisions.

Mr Thackeray slammed the Modi government by comparing the decision with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s alleged role in the Shah Bano case. The Congress government under the former Prime Minister passed an Act nullifying a Supreme Court order on Triple Talaq in the wake of nationwide anger from the Muslim community.

Mr Thackeray alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power after adding fuel to the Ram Mandir issue. Now, instead of building the temple, they are saying they will abide by the court’s orders and left the job to the courts. Then why have they restored provisions of Atrocities Act overruling the Supreme Court? The Bharatiya Janata Party is taking advantage by creating a divide between castes and religions.

Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray

