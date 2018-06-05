The Asian Age | News

Heavy rains in Mumbai cause water-logging; local trains disrupted

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 9:32 am IST

Services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi. (Photo: ANI)
 Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai city on Monday night, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services.

Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi.

According to media reports, services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions.

