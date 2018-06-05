Heavy rains in Mumbai cause water-logging; local trains disrupted

Services of local trains have also been affected on the Central line running 15 to 20 minutes late and 20 to 25 minutes on Western line.

Water-logging has been reported in several areas including Malabar Hill and Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla, Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai city on Monday night, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services.

At least nine flights of different airlines were also diverted to other airports on account of congestion at Mumbai and inclement weather conditions.