The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Hawala trader who hired ‘ISI agent’ arrested

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANAMIKA GHARAT
Published : May 5, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 2:13 am IST

Sources said that a Pakistani agent who was based in Delhi named Meherban Ali had asked Naviwala to give money to Aftaab Ali.

Javed Naviwala
 Javed Naviwala

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested Javed Naviwala, an alleged hawala trader whose employee Altaf Qureshi was on Wednesday arrested by the counter-terror agency on suspicions of being an agent of the Pakistani spy agency Inter Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI). Naviwala and Qureshi have been accused of sending funds to another alleged ISI agent based in Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, Aftaab Ali, who was arrested on Wednesday.

According to ATS sources, it has been found that Naviwala and Qureshi were involved in illegal hawala transactions with Aftaab Ali, the UP-based ISI agent who was arrested on Wednesday by the UP ATS.

Sources said that a Pakistani agent who was based in Delhi named Meherban Ali had asked Naviwala to give money to Aftaab Ali.

According to ATS sources, Naviwala got a call a few days ago stating that a friend needed some money in UP for charity so he should send `15,000 to an account number that was given to him. Naviwala relayed the instructions to Qureshi and he then sent the money to the account, which was Ali’s. The Maharashtra ATS is currently obtaining details of all bank accounts held by Qureshi and Naviwala and examining the bank statements, after which the duo will be questioned as to the transactions that they have made over the years.

A source that knows ‘angadia’ (human courier) traders told The Asian Age, “I know Javed Naviwala as a hawala and angadia trader since three years. I never heard of him having any terror links. I have heard from Naviwala that he may be having relatives in Pakistan.”

In the transit remand copy Maharashtra ATS officials had said that Qureshi (33), who was arrested from Pydhonie by the UP ATS on Wednesday night, was employed with Naviwala and had sent money to Ali, arrested in Faizabad, on Naviwala’s instructions. The officials needed custody of the duo as they want to learn about from where they had received money. Also, officials have recovered some suspicious messages from Naviwala.

According to ATS officials of Mumbai, Naviwala and Qureshi both hail from Dhoraji and Qureshi had come to work for Naviwala in Mumbai in 2009. The duo worked together till 2014, when Naviwala had to shut down his business due to some problems. He restarted it in 2015 and Qureshi came back to work for him.

Tags: isi, maharashtra anti-terrorism squad, javed naviwala
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Tubelight teaser: A war-torn region finds an innocent Messiah in Salman Khan

2

OyeKidhar launches App to live track food, transport

3

India soar to 100th in FIFA rankings, highest in 21 years

4

Google rools out new feature for its Allo messaging app

5

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham