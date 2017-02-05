The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai University library’s 11 pm regulation for girls sparks protests

THE ASIAN AGE. | MEHUL R THAKKAR
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 5:03 am IST

The 11 pm curfew is for both male and female students but the administration is lenient towards the former and strict with us.

Students have been on hunger strike for two days over the issue.
 Students have been on hunger strike for two days over the issue.

Mumbai: A decision by Mumbai University  (MU) to disallow female students residing on its Kalina campus from entering a proposed 24x7 library after 11 pm has sparked a controversy. Students have been on hunger strike for two days over the issue and are holding protests against MU vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, whom they allege is responsible for the decision.

According to protesters, MU has cited the security of female students as the reason behind the move. Students are not allowed to step outside the hostel after 11 pm, according to the university’s rules.

Rohit Chandode, the city head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said, “We have been protesting against Mr Deshmukh on campus for two days now. Firstly, the MU is delaying the construction of the library.  

Now it is saying only male students will be allowed to use it all through the night but not female students owing to security concerns. This cannot happen. We will sit on protest until it is changed.” A female student protester, who did not wish to be named, said, “The demand for 24x7 library is a long-standing and we were happy that MU was keen on the same. However, it has informed us that it won’t change the hostel’s curfew simply because we want to study in the library. The 11 pm curfew is for both male and female students but the administration is lenient towards the former and strict with us.”

Commenting on the matter, a political science student said, “There are times when female guests have visited the campus and have been told not to venture out of their respective accommodations after 11 pm.”

Asking security issues exist only for female students, and not their male counterparts, women’s rights activist and sociologist Nandini Sardesai said, “Does this mean that MU is bothered about crimes against female students and not males? If the library is 24x7 in that case it should be 24x7 for both male and female. Why discriminate?”

Meanwhile, several attempts to reach Mr Deshmukh did not yield any response.

Tags: mumbai university, library, hunger strike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

2

China: 14-year-old girl thrown off joyride, dies

3

US: Twitter goes to war over Trump’s ‘dress like women’ remark

4

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

5

'Got to watch what I say, I’m here on a Visa': Priyanka takes dig at Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Akshay Kumar was in his elements promoting 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar has a jolly good time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special event to celebrate the success of his recent film 'Raees' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Nawaz, Sunny shake a leg at Raees-themed success event

The team of 'Kaabil', who have expressed their delight at the collections of the film, were seen having a gala time on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Yami and Kaabil team at their entertaining best on Kapil's show

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham