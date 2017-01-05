The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017 | Last Update : 12:29 PM IST

India, All India

Air India Boeing 747's jumbo toilet problems perturb fliers

THE ASIAN AGE. | NEHA L.M. TRIPATHI
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 12:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 12:06 pm IST

Sources say Air India is planning to deploy the aircraft to Chennai and Kolkata.

(Left) A seat with broken hand-rests; (Right) a broken panel inside the Air India Boeing 747 toilet.
 (Left) A seat with broken hand-rests; (Right) a broken panel inside the Air India Boeing 747 toilet.

Mumbai: If you find yourself in Air India’s (AI) Boeing 747-400, think twice before using the toilet, as the emergency button hasn’t been functioning. And should one get stuck inside, he or she will have to shout out loud for assistance.

If that were not enough, the 425-seat aircraft has broken seats, faulty hand-rests and its in-flight entertainment services — music, videos, magazines or newspapers that are provided by airlines — are non-existent. Sources say Air India is planning to deploy the aircraft to Chennai and Kolkata.

A recent internal circular that was circulated to AI crewmembers stated: “All the crew operating B747 flights on BOM-DEL and DEL-BOM sector…Announcements to be made in B747flights..in case the in-flight entertainment system is not functioning: ladies and gentlemen, we regret to inform you that the in-flight Entertainment System will not be available on this flight. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience (sic).”  

When The Asian Age spoke to some passengers, they agreed that the airline had to improve the aircraft’s infrastructure. The passengers, seeking anonymity, claimed that the airline’s economy class needs immediate attention. “Though Air India’s first class and business class sections are up to the mark, the economy class has been ignored. The seats are poorly maintained, the wiring comes out of the ceiling and the most disturbing thing is a printed message in the washroom, which states that the call button in the washroom doesn’t work, and hence one needs to knock on the door loudly in case of any emergency,” one of the passengers said.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said the airline does not have in-flight entertainment services for the domestic sector. “Hence we decided to get rid of them wide-body aircraft,” he said. Talking about poor maintenance of the aircraft, Mr Kumar stated, “There has been no such written complaints to the airline. We have, however, now taken up the matter with the department concerned.”

According to sources, the national carrier initially had four such aircraft, of which two were scrapped. While the aircraft in question is being used in the domestic sector, the other one is used for VVIP movement, which is also when the former is kept on standby. An official also claimed that the airline had started using B747 on a month-long trial after reducing one of its small aircraft’s flights, which proved a cost-effective measure for the airline. “During winters when there are flight delays and cancellations wide-body aircraft are the best since flight passengers who are delayed can be easily shifted into them. Moreover, they are fuel efficient compared to their narrow body counterparts,” a senior industry official said.

Tags: air india, toilet, the asian age
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Aditya is shocked by Shraddha's revelation in new OK Jaanu promo

2

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

3

Twitter loses it over Trump styled rooster statue in China

4

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

5

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 cr

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham