The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:18 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Woman stabbed to death in Thane, assailant flees

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 4:28 pm IST

The victim, Prachi Zade, was on a two-wheeler when the man stopped her and stabbed her repeatedly, killing her on the spot, before fleeing.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the victim's body was taken to the Government Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. (Representational Image)
 After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the victim's body was taken to the Government Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. (Representational Image)

Thane: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified man near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am, they said.

The victim, Prachi Zade, was going on her two-wheeler when the accused stopped her near the RTO on the highway and stabbed her several times before fleeing from the spot.

She died on the spot, police said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and the victim's body was taken to the Government Civil Hospital for a post-mortem.

Although the police are yet to know the motive behind the killing, they suspect it could be an outcome of a love affair.

Police have registered a case of murder and a search has been launched to nab the accused.

Tags: thane murder, woman murdered, woman stabbed to death, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham