Bridge at Mumbai's Grant Road station develops cracks, traffic diverted

Published : Jul 4, 2018, 10:47 am IST
The traffic has been diverted to Nana chowk towards Kennedy bridge, Mumbai police said.

Images showed a deep, huge crack running down the centre of the bridge at Grant Road station. (Photo: Twitter/@RanderiaAtit)
Mumbai: Day after a portion of road over bridge collapsed at Andheri, another bridge running over railway tracks in Mumbai’s Grant Road station has developed cracks and has been closed for traffic.

On Wednesday morning, the Mumbai police tweeted saying that the bridge at Grant road station has developed cracks and therefore, the traffic has been diverted to Nana Chowk towards Kennedy bridge.

Images showed a deep, huge crack running down the centre of the bridge.

On Tuesday, the pedestrian portion of Gokhale road over bridge that connects Andheri East to West collapsed on the railway track following heavy rains affecting local train services on the Western line till late evening. At least five people were also injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the Railways said it would conduct a safety audit of around 450 road overbridges, foot overbridges and bridges over the pipelines in Mumbai.

