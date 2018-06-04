40-yr-old Mumbai woman shares OTP 28 times with fraudster, loses Rs 7 lakh

The woman provided all details sought by the fraudster, including 16-digit debit card number, name as printed and 3-digit CVV.

The woman shared 28 OTPs with the caller who swindled her of Rs 6,98,973. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai’s Nerul was cheated of nearly 7 lakh after she shared her one-time passwords 28 times over a week with a fraudster.

The fraudster called her up, masquerading as a bank official.

According to a report in The Times of India, the woman, Tasneem Mujjakkar Modak, had a credit of Rs 7.20 lakh in her account with a nationalised bank.

She received a call from the “banker” on May 17 who told her that her debit card has been blocked owing to some technical faults.

He then asked for her card details to unblock her debit card.

According to the police, Modak provided all details sought by the fraudster, including her 16-digit debit card number, name as printed on the card and also the 3-digit CVV number which is supposed to be kept confidential.

Over a week, the woman shared 28 OTPs with the caller who swindled her of Rs 6,98,973, TOI report further said.

Modak approached the police on May 29 and an FIR was registered at the Nerul police station.

The transactions were carried out in Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Bengaluru, police said.

Modak has told the police that the concept of online banking is completely alien to her.