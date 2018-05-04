The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 04, 2018

Mumbai

Mumbai: Youth jumps off bridge after fight with mother over pet cat

Published : May 4, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2018, 12:19 pm IST

Police said the 22-year-old youth, a resident of south Mumbai, had brought a cat worth Rs 6,000 which did not go down well with his mother.

The youth survived miraculously due to the barricades put up on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat at Marine Lines. (Photo: File)
 The youth survived miraculously due to the barricades put up on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat at Marine Lines.

Mumbai: A 22-year-old youth tried to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge in south Mumbai on May 1, Tuesday, for not being allowed to pet a cat by his mother. 

According to a report in The Times of India, Maulvik Saundalkar, who works in the Merchant Navy, was excited when he purchased a cat for Rs 6,000 and brought home on Tuesday. 

However, his excitement was short lived as his mother immediately refused to have a pet in the house and this led to an argument. 

In a fit of rage, Saundalkar left home and headed towards Marine Lines station on his bike where he jumped off the Meghdoot bridge. 

The youth was later rushed to the hospital where he is being treated for multiple fractures and head injury.

A police officer was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, "His mother, who earns Rs 10,000 per month, said with their income, it would be difficult to look after the cat. She apparently told him to first start earning before keeping a cat. Upset, he left the house on Wednesday and jumped off the bridge.”  

Tags: attempted suicide, marine drive police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

