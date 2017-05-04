The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

After accusing doctors of lying, Eman’s sister thanks India before leaving

ANI
Published : May 4, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 2:11 pm IST

When accused of lying about Eman's progress, the doctors said it was tactic by the patient's family to delay

Eman Ahmed. (Photo: AFP)
 Eman Ahmed. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: As Eman Ahmed, who was once known as 'the world's heaviest woman', was discharged from the Saifee hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after undergoing treatment for severe obesity, her sister Shaimaa Salim was thankful to the Indian doctors for treating her sibling.

Eman will fly to the UAE, where her treatment will continue at Abu Dhabi.

Shaimaa said, "I am thankful to India and the doctors in India for helping my sister."

However, Shaima had earlier lashed out at the concerned surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and the hospital calling them "liars" and claimed they had put Eman on massive medication to stop her "brain activity".

Dr. Lakdawala who heads the team of doctors treating Eman refuted the charges.

Officials said this was a tactic by the family to delay Eman's discharge because no medical facility in Egypt is willing to provide free medical services.

However, when approached to know the other side of the story, Dr. Lakdawala denied all the allegations levelled against him by Shaimaa.

In fact, the doctor said that Eman was doing well.

The doctor also said that Shaimaa is creating a scene because she does not want to take her sister back to Egypt due to financial reasons.

"Eman is fine and is doing good. She has recovered well and only a CT scan is to be done to ascertain her neurological condition."

"Actually, Everything was right with Shaimaa for initial 15 days after Eman's treatment started but when she recovered and we suggested that she can be taken back to Egypt, Shaimaa started to create all this drama as she doesn't want to take her sister back to Egypt due to financial reasons," he said.

On April 21, 36-year-old Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg, had lost 250kg in two months after undergoing surgery at Saifee Hospital, in Mumbai.

Tags: eman ahmed, heaviest woman, shaimaa salim, saifee hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan: Teen with cerebral palsy gets enrolled in coaching to fulfil IIT dreams

2

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

3

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

4

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

5

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham