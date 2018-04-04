The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 04, 2018 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Photos, updates and more
 
India, All India

Star-struck: 15-yr-old runaway girl tries to scale Salman Khan's home

PTI
Published : Apr 4, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2018, 4:00 pm IST

The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in MP, left her home on Sunday to meet the Bollywood actor.

The girl, who knew Salman Khan's residential address, headed straight to the Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra. (Photo: File)
 The girl, who knew Salman Khan's residential address, headed straight to the Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A star-struck girl ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh, came to Mumbai and tried to scale the wall of the posh Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in Mumbai to meet her favourite actor Salman Khan, a police official said on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old girl was later apprehended by the police and sent to a children's home, he said.

The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in MP, left her home on Sunday to meet the Bollywood actor, senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said.

She later boarded a long distance train and arrived at the Bandra Terminus on Tuesday morning.

The girl, who knew Khan's residential address, then headed straight to the Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra, he said.

Initially, she tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there.

The girl then started scaling the wall of the building, but was again caught by the security guards, who then informed about the matter to the Bandra police, another official said.

The girl was later taken to the Bandra police station. Based on the Aadhaar card that she was carrying, the police established the girl's identity and informed the cops in her home town as well as her parents, Thackeray said.

After a preliminary enquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children's home, he said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.

Tags: salman khan, salman fandom, galaxy apartments, mumbai police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

2

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

3

Smartphone app might soon offer new way to measure blood flow

4

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

5

Find out what was Stephen Hawking's final gift to the world

more

Editors' Picks

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham