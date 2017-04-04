The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

BJP MLA’s daughter attacked by stalker, loses finger

THE ASIAN AGE. | VARSHA TORGALKAR
Published : Apr 4, 2017, 6:32 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2017, 7:10 am IST

Ashwini lost a finger after being attacked by classmate Rajesh Bakshi.

Ashwini Bodkurvar and accused Rajesh Kumar Bakshi
 Ashwini Bodkurvar and accused Rajesh Kumar Bakshi

Pune: The 22-year-old daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjiv Reddy Bodkurvar, who represents Wani constituency in Yavatmal district, was attacked by her classmate with a knife. 

Ashwini Bodkurwar, an MBA student, was allegedly attacked by her classmate Rajesh Kumar Bakshi on Monday morning near her college in Pune. She lost the baby finger of her left hand in the attack. Ms Bodkurwar was rushed to a private hospital after the attack. Though her condition is stable, she sustained injuries on her hands and will have to go through multiple surgeries.

According to the first information report, Ms Bodkurwar is a first-year student studying System Management at Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Pune. She stays in a private apartment about 100 metres from the college. The attack happened when she was going to college on Monday at around 8.30 am. 

Ganesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Pune Zone III, said, “We have arrested Bakshi and will book him under IPC 307 for attempt to murder.” Bakshi has done his BE degree from Faridabad in Haryana. He had taken admission for MBA at BIMM in June 2016.

Mr Bodkurwar, who rushed to Pune from Wani, said, “This is shocking news for me. My daughter had told me a couple of times that one of her classmates has been harassing her by sending messages, calling her and stalking her. When I asked her whether I should lodge a police complaint, she said no, saying it would affect his career.”

He added the Bakshi should get maximum punishment so that other people would be deterred from attacking girls and women. “All accused in cases of harassment of women should be sent behind bars for 10-12 years,” Mr Bodkurvar said. 

Meanwhile, K Balasubramanian, director of management institute, refuted charges that the institute did not take any action. “This girl registered a complaint with the management yesterday at 2.30 pm that her classmate has been harassing her. We constituted a committee and conducted a primary enquiry. Bakshi gave it in writing that he would not harass her. Both of them shook hands and left,” Mr Balasubramanian said.

Tags: pune, sanjiv reddy bodkurvar, mba
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Malaysian PM considers making idli his favourite breakfast during India visit

2

Documentary on legendary Sachin Tendulkar to be aired on April 23

3

Watch: Tom Cruise's The Mummy trailer gives an adrenaline-spiking experience

4

Woman shoots video of maid falling instead of helping

5

NASA releases breathtaking close-up images of Jupiter

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham