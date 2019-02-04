Monday, Feb 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Manage home first, and then nation, says Nitin Gadkari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 4, 2019, 5:31 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2019, 5:31 am IST

The statement is being seen as yet another apparent salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that party workers should fulfil their domestic responsibilities first because those who cannot do that ‘cannot manage the country.’

He was speaking at a gathering of former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) student wing, in Nagpur on Saturday.

“I meet many people who say ‘we want to devote our lives for the BJP, for the country’. I asked (one such person) ‘what do you do, and who all are there in your family’. He said ‘I have closed my shop as it was not doing well.... I have my wife at home, children’,” Mr Gadkari said.

He added, “I told him to look after his home first, because one who cannot manage his home, cannot manage the country. Hence first manage your home and look after your children properly, then work for the party and country,” he said.

The statement is being seen as yet another apparent salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the BJP’s defeat in recently concluded Assembly polls of three states, Mr Gadkari had said that the leaders should accept responsibility for the party’s defeat and failures.

The Union minister’s recent statements have been seen as attempts to push his claims as a Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha polls. However, Mr Gadkari has always denied his participation in the race of Prime Ministership. “I am not in the race of Prime Minister and we are all working towards making Narendra Modiji Prime Minister again,” he said.

Tags: nitin gadkari, narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Somaiya Ground. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Country stands to lose if Modi no longer PM: Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena urges govt not to play with activist’s life

Social activist Anna Hazare (Photo: PTI)

Anti-graft crusader refuses to end strike

According to civic officials, the BMC has decided not to undertake new major projects and has in-stead planned to concentrate on ongoing projects.

BMC budget to focus on infrastructure

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment

2

While others tease, Huawei confirms folding phone for 2019

3

'Fiji Water girl' now serves a lawsuit to Fiji Water Co

4

'Yakshi' the iconic nude woman statue in Kerala to get facelift

5

Bid goodbye to your iPhone 6S this year

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham