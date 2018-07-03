Opposition uniting against BJP because it is strong, says Nitin Gadkari

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Gadkari said.

Mumbai: The opposition is uniting against the BJP because it is strong, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, predicting a win for his party in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, Gadkari said on Monday.

The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the ruling NDA, has passed a resolution to go solo in the next general and Maharashtra Assembly elections, both to be held next year.

"People will unite against a strong person. They are uniting against us (the BJP) because we are strong," Gadkari said in Mumbai on Monday night.

"We will sit in the opposition if not elected (to power). But we are going to emerge victorious. We have done a good job and we will retain power under Modiji's leadership," said Gadkari, who holds multiple portfolios, including shipping and water resources.