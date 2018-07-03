The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Opposition uniting against BJP because it is strong, says Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Gadkari said.

The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, Gadkari said on Monday. (Photo: File)
 The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, Gadkari said on Monday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The opposition is uniting against the BJP because it is strong, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, predicting a win for his party in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, Gadkari said on Monday.

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Gadkari added.

The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the ruling NDA, has passed a resolution to go solo in the next general and Maharashtra Assembly elections, both to be held next year.

"People will unite against a strong person. They are uniting against us (the BJP) because we are strong," Gadkari said in Mumbai on Monday night.

"We will sit in the opposition if not elected (to power). But we are going to emerge victorious. We have done a good job and we will retain power under Modiji's leadership," said Gadkari, who holds multiple portfolios, including shipping and water resources.

Tags: nitin gadkari, 2019 lok sabha elections, shiv sena, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

2

Shocking: Secret files reveal British spies spent years trying to catch UFO to build superweapons

3

Gwyneth Paltrow expands lifestyle empire with cannabis based products

4

Best a woman can get, Gauri on SRK, Aryan, AbRam; sunkissed Suhana is sight to behold

5

Photo: Look what 'The Boss' Rohit Shetty gifted Ranveer Singh on the set of Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham