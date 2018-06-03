Arbaaz Khan likely to turn IPL betting case witness

Mr Khan left the crime branch at around 4.15 pm and he said he would come if summoned again.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan might be made witness in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case, which allegedly has links to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The Thane police’s anti-extortion cell (AEC) on Saturday recorded Mr Khan’s statement, where he admitted to placing bets in the IPL via bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad. The police has also identified one Dilip Ludhani, the son of a Mumbai-based property developer who operates from Dubai and is stated to be close to Ibrahim. AEC officials said that Ludhani and another notorious bookie, Junior Calcutta, are also on their radar. Both of them operate from outside India and are known to be close to the D-gang.

Mr Khan was questioned for five hours with Jalan present. The AEC officials have also learnt that betting money was making its way to Pakistan via Sri Lanka as opposed to Dubai to avoid detection. The actor has told police that he also suffered losses, pegged to be around Rs 2.75 crore, in betting activities.

“We were told by the actor that he placed bets, and we are verifying the details of the same,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police, Thane crime branch.

Investigators, however, stated that Khan placed bets over phone with Jalan and transactions never took place between them. Khan allegedly told the police that there was a rift between them after he informed the actor that he owed him Rs 2.75 crore.

The crime branch is now investigating antecedents of the persons, including a Bollywood producer, whose names have come up during the questioning of Jalan.

The actor also allegedly told the police that Jalan called him to meet on several occasions; however he met him only once. He told the crime branch that Jalan allegedly wanted to flaunt his celebrity contacts by developing proximity with Khan.

“We summoned Khan for questioning and he has replied to all the questions. We have come across 15 to 20 more names of people who would be probed. They are masters (persons who collect money on behalf of bookies),” said Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector of the crime branch.

Mr Khan left the crime branch at around 4.15 pm and he said he would come if summoned again. “I have replied to all the questions that were asked. I will continue to cooperate with police,” Mr Khan said while being whisked away by bodyguard Shera.