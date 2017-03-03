The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai mayoral poll: Confident that Sena-BJP will join hands, says BJP minister

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2017, 2:28 pm IST

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil also said that there was no threat to the BJP-led government in the state.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: With just a day left for filing of nominations for the Mumbai mayoral poll, a senior state BJP leader today said he is confident that his party and Shiv Sena will come together to govern India's richest civic body.

"I am 200 per cent sure that BJP and Shiv Sena will join hands in BMC," Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said.

"A formula which is acceptable to both the parties will be worked out," he said.

Patil's remarks came ahead of a crucial meeting of the state BJP core committee later today where the party is expected to decide its strategy for the mayoral poll.

The minister had recently said his party and Shiv Sena are natural allies who should put aside their differences and join hands once again to rule the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the backdrop of the election to the civic body throwing up a fractured mandate.

Patil had also said that there was no threat to the BJP-led government in the state.

Suspense has been mounting over who will be the next Mayor of Mumbai, with the BJP and Sena eyeing the prestigious post though both the parties do not have majority of their own in the just elected House.

The elections to the 227-member BMC threw up a hung verdict, with the Sena winning 84 seats and the BJP 82.

The Congress has said it will contest the mayoral poll in BMC, which has an annual budget of over Rs 37,000 crore.

Ahead of the February 21 elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena split in BMC, which they had been ruling together for the last over two decades. However, they continue to be ruling allies at the state level and also at the Centre.

Tags: mumbai mayoral poll, shiv sena, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra BJP chief’s son has opulent wedding with medieval-era palatial set, drone-cameras

2

Australia: Man stabs stepdaughter, forces mom to listen to her dying cries

3

Woman finds fried lizard in French fries at McDonald’s

4

Twitterati make bizarre requests to Modi after his 'gift' story goes viral

5

'Why would I call my son Little John?': Kareena trashes reports

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham