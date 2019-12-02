NCP set to get key portfolios in Maharashtra

According to sources, the expansion is likely to take place in the first week of December as the Winter Session is beginning from December 16.

Mumbai: The expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet is expected to take place in the first week of December with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party getting key ministries. However, NCP leader Praful Patel has said the appointment of the deputy chief minister would be done after the Winter Session of the new Assembly.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) proved its majority on the floor of the House on Saturday, all eyes are now on the expansion of the Cabinet. According to sources, the expansion is likely to take place in the first week of December as the Winter Session is beginning from December 16.

“The crucial portfolios of home, urban development, revenue and housing may be distributed among the three constituents (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) of the MVA,” said sources.

It is to be noted that NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal have earlier experience of running the home department. On the other hand, Mr Patil and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat have also handled the revenue portfolio in the past. According to a political commentator, a powerful minister must handle the revenue department since the state treasury is not in good shape.

Sources also said that the NCP is all set to emerge as the biggest gainer in the impending Cabinet expansion and bag high-profile portfolios like revenue, home and the public works department. It is also likely that the NCP may get one more ministry than the Shiv Sena, which has emerged as the second-largest party in the recent elections.

Moreover, the Sharad Pawar-led party is likely to get the deputy chief minister’s post. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mr Patel had said: “The deputy CM’s post will be with the NCP. We will fill the post after the Nagpur session of the Assembly (also known as the Winter Session) ends around December 22”.

Nevertheless, the NCP may face a real headache in choosing a deputy CM as both Ajit Pawar and Mr Bhujbal have held the largely symbolic post earlier.

Sources suggest that the Sena may take the health department. In the earlier government too, the Shiv Sena headed the department. Eknath Shinde, who was sworn in along with Mr Thackeray, may be entrusted with the ministry.

Six ministers, two each from the Sena, NCP and Congress, were sworn in on Thursday at Shivaji Park. They include Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.

Meanwhile, MVA candidate and senior Congress leader Nana Patole was elected as Speaker unopposed after the BJP withdrew its candidate at the eleventh hour. The ruling alliance, as well as the Opposition, congratulated Mr Patole, a fourth-term MLA from Sakoli. In his speech after getting elected to the post, Mr Patole vowed to work for the betterment of farmers and the downtrodden.

Sunday’s session also saw former CM Devendra Fadnavis becoming the new Leader of the Opposition. Speaking in the Assembly after his appointment, he assured full support from his side for government projects concerned with the people’s welfare. “As far as public welfare schemes are concerned, we are always positive about extending support to the government,” he said.