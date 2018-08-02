The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 07:37 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: Snake found inside coach of Titwala-CSMT local, panic ensues

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 6:30 pm IST

The three-foot long green snake was seen coiled around a fan and passengers pulled the alarm chain of the train near Thane station.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/@virgoakash)
 Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab/@virgoakash)

Mumbai: Hundreds of passengers were left shocked after they spotted a snake coiled around the ceiling fan of a first class coach of a suburban train on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Thursday in the Titwala-CSMT local train with a senior Central Railway official not ruling out mischief since the train was making continuous trips on the network and had not gone for stabling in any yard in between.

Passengers pulled the alarm chain of the train near Thane station and shooed away the snake which slithered out of the coach soon after, railway officials said.

Videos of the three-foot-long green snake coiled around the fan went viral on social media platforms.

Terming it mischief, CR chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that the train had already made two trips since 4:32 am and the snake appeared only in the third trip.

"It is mischief on the part of somebody. The Railway Protection Force in on the job to nab the culprit. This rake had completed two trips since 4:32 am and hadn't gone to the yard in between," Udasi said.

"We are scanning videos of the incident to find out how the snake managed to appear in the coach all of a sudden," he said.

He added that the help of "sarpa mitras" and snake catchers would be taken to get more details of the incident. 

Tags: mumbai local, snake on train, titwala-csmt local train
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham