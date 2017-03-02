Auto drivers don’t need to speak Marathi for permits, says Bombay HC

The Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have termed the HC order ‘insensitive’ towards Marathi-speaking people.

The high court also directed the state to set up a grievance redressal mechanism for auto-rickshaw passengers to complain against drivers within three months.

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has scrapped the state government’s February 2016 circular that had mandated the knowledge of the Marathi language as an eligibility condition for auto-rickshaw drivers seeking regional transport office (RTO) permits.

Setting aside the circular with immediate effect, the HC clarified that those who did not apply for the permit after reading about the mandatory eligibility condition on knowledge of Marathi can now apply for the permit. The HC has kept the matter for further hearing on March 3 and asked the state to submit an action-taken report.

The Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), terming the HC order “insensitive” towards Marathi-speaking people, have appealed to the state government to challenge it in Supreme Court.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a petition filed by various auto-rickshaw unions of Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Bhiwandi that challenged the state government's circular. Also, the state government on Wednesday submitted an affidavit saying action had been taken against drivers whose complaints were registered with the police. The court said that action had been taken against only a handful of drivers, which is not sufficient.

The HC also directed the state government to create toll-free phone numbers, WhatsApp numbers and email IDs for people to register grievances within three months.

The court also clarified that the RTO as well as the police would take action against errant drivers and that complaints had to be compiled and published on the website of the transport department along with the action-taken report, or a separate website could be created for that purpose.

The court also directed auto unions to file an affidavit mentioning the steps they had taken to comply with clauses of the Motor Vehicle Act before May 3.

On Tuesday, the high court had said that state government’s circular seems illegal. It further questioned whether imposing the Marathi language condition is more important than the safety of the people? And urged the grievances redressal mechanism should be created to address the complaint of passengers against errant auto drivers.