

Happy to have saved lives but sad for those dead: Saviour Mumbai cop

PTI
Published : Jan 2, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 2, 2018, 2:21 pm IST

The constable said he was happy that he was able to save some lives, but at the same time disheartened that 14 people died in the blaze.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar felicitated Shinde for his efforts on Monday. (Photo: @CPMumbaiPolice | Twitter)
Mumbai: Constable Sudarshan Shinde, who put his life at stake to save some of those trapped in the fire at an upscale pub on December 29, has been lauded for his exemplary courage by the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar felicitated Shinde for his efforts on Monday.

A deadly blaze broke out at a pub in the Kamala Mills compound on Friday last, claiming 14 lives.

According to police, Shinde, who was on patrolling duty nearby, rushed to the spot on getting information about the mishap.

When some persons trapped inside the pub turned on the torchlights in their mobile phones, the policeman went inside in that direction.

He then managed to rescue some of the unconscious persons by pulling them out on his shoulders, police said.

The mayor, while lauding Shinde's courage, said the constable did not care for his own life while discharging his duty.

"You have shown indomitable will as well as bravery and therefore I, being the first citizen of the city, am proud of you. I along with the people of Mumbai acknowledge your heroic efforts," Mahadeshwar said in a letter of appreciation addressed to Shinde.

The constable, meanwhile, said he was happy that he was able to save some lives, but at the same time disheartened that 14 people died in the blaze.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday also said he is proud of the Mumbai Police.

The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub.

"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you," Deshmukh tweeted.

