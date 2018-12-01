The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Cuffe Parade Koliwada to be demarcated: Chandrakant Patil

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 6:39 am IST

They had been demanding the dem-arcation of the Koliwadas since a long time.

Chandrakant Patil
 Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil told the Legis-lative Council Friday that the demarcation of the Koliwada at Cuffe Parade will soon be carried out. Mr Patil was replying to a calling attention motion tabled by NCP member Rahul Narvekar over the Koliwada demarcation.

Mr Narvekar mentioned in the calling attention motion that despite the government's decision to demarcate the Koliwada and put the property cards of the lands in Koliwada on the names of the Koli brothers, nothing had been done so far.

A large number of Kolis (fishing community members ) had been residing at Badhwar Park since many years. Despite this, the land had not been added in Koliwada.

Hence, there was discontentment among the Koli community. They had been demanding the dem-arcation of the Koliwadas since a long time. The Council members deman-ded that taking into consideration the feelings of the fishing community, th-e government should put the property cards of the lands in Koliwada on the name of the fishermen.

Mr Patil said that the committee constituted for implementing the survey and demarcation of the fishermen’s colonies in Mumbai had completed the work of measurement of external boundaries of seven fishermen’s colonies in the city.

During the demarcation work, a sizeable fishermen’s locality was found at Cuffe Parade which would be declared a fishermen’s colony as a special case, with its measurement and demarcation being carried out. He said that officers from the fisheries department would be consulted and a decision would be taken after verifying the available records.

Tags: chandrakant patil

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

2

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

3

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

4

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

5

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham