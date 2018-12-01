Cuffe Parade Koliwada to be demarcated: Chandrakant Patil

They had been demanding the dem-arcation of the Koliwadas since a long time.

Mumbai: Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil told the Legis-lative Council Friday that the demarcation of the Koliwada at Cuffe Parade will soon be carried out. Mr Patil was replying to a calling attention motion tabled by NCP member Rahul Narvekar over the Koliwada demarcation.

Mr Narvekar mentioned in the calling attention motion that despite the government's decision to demarcate the Koliwada and put the property cards of the lands in Koliwada on the names of the Koli brothers, nothing had been done so far.

A large number of Kolis (fishing community members ) had been residing at Badhwar Park since many years. Despite this, the land had not been added in Koliwada.

Hence, there was discontentment among the Koli community. They had been demanding the dem-arcation of the Koliwadas since a long time. The Council members deman-ded that taking into consideration the feelings of the fishing community, th-e government should put the property cards of the lands in Koliwada on the name of the fishermen.

Mr Patil said that the committee constituted for implementing the survey and demarcation of the fishermen’s colonies in Mumbai had completed the work of measurement of external boundaries of seven fishermen’s colonies in the city.

During the demarcation work, a sizeable fishermen’s locality was found at Cuffe Parade which would be declared a fishermen’s colony as a special case, with its measurement and demarcation being carried out. He said that officers from the fisheries department would be consulted and a decision would be taken after verifying the available records.