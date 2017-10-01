The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 5th ODI: Hardik Pandya strikes, Aaron Finch departs
 
Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: 2 held for attacking KEM doctor over numbering of stampede victims' bodies

ANI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 1:31 pm IST

23 people were killed and over 39 got critically injured in a rush-hour stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station's foot overbridge.

Authorities at the KEM hospital had come in for severe criticism for marking numbers on the bodies of the Elphinstone station stampede victims and putting up their pictures on public display. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Two of the accused, who allegedly attacked the forensic head of the King Edward Memorial Hospital, Dr Harish Pathak, and tried to scribble a number on his forehead, have been arrested by the Bhoiwada Police.

An FIR was registered on complaint of Dr. Harish Pathak under sections 353, 145, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused that attacked the forensic head were agitated by the hospital's decision to identify the victims of the stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone station by marking a number on their foreheads.

"We have found membership identity-card of the Shiv Sena from one of the accused. We suspect that a few more persons are involved in the assault", a senior police official had said on Saturday, adding a probe was on.

Authorities at the KEM hospital had come in for severe criticism for marking numbers on the bodies of the Elphinstone station stampede victims and putting up their pictures on
public display.

23 people were killed and over 39 got critically injured in a rush-hour stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station's foot-over bridge.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 20 new foot-over bridges have been approved in the Central Railways and 10 new foot-over bridges in the Western Railways. Apart from this, 13 foot-over bridges have been approved for widening.

