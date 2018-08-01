The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maratha stir: Another kills self in Beed

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 6:39 am IST

A M.Sc. pass hanged himself from a tree and eight other protestors tried to immolate themselves.

Police clash with the Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters during their district bandh called for reservations in jobs and education, in Solapur, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Police clash with the Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters during their district bandh called for reservations in jobs and education, in Solapur, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Violent protests over grant of reservation to the Maratha community continued in the Marathwada region of the state. Abhijit Deshmukh (35), a M.Sc. pass, committed suicide by hanging from a tree even as eight other protesters from Ausa, Latur, also tried to immolate themselves. So far, six protesters have taken their lives in the past eight days of the agitation.

Mr Deshmukh was a resident of Veeda village of Kej tehsil, Beed district. He hung himself to death from a tree near his house, said the police. According to Beed superintendent of police G.Sridhar, Mr Deshmukh took his own life over the Maratha quota cause. “We found a suicide note in which he mentioned that he was taking the extreme step in support of the Maratha reservation demand,” said Mr Sridhar. Mr Deshmukh’s was the sixth such death in the agitation.

On Tuesday, eight protesters from Ausa tehsil, Latur district, poured kerosene and tried to immolate themselves. However, the police intervened in the nick of time and rescued all of them. All members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), they were on a “sit in” agitation in front of the tehsil office. In another incident, Mara-tha protesters burned down an effigy of senior leader Narayan Rane for meeting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on behalf of the Maratha community.

As protests continued  across the state, leaders across political parties made an appeal for peace. “We request the protesters not to take the law into their hand. It is true that the state government has cheated them. We must peacefully protest against it,” appealed Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “With folded hands, I request the protesters not to take extreme steps like suicide and also not damage public property. The government failed in its duty but we will protest in a peaceful manner.”

Meanwhile, Mr Fadnavis assured the Maratha community that his government was committed to th cause of reservation. “We established the backward classes commission. Our government brought the Maratha reservation issue in the house for the first time. We appeal to people not to take law into their own hands. We will keep our word,” he assured.

Tags: maratha community, maratha reservation

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham