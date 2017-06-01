The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:05 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Yasin Bhatkal says ISI trained him in handling bombs

THE ASIAN AGE. | ABHISHEK SHARAN
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 8:38 am IST

Yasin was involved in Feb 2013 blasts, which killed 19.

File picture of the 2008 Hyderabad blasts.
 File picture of the 2008 Hyderabad blasts.

Mumbai: Indian Mujahideen’s (IM) former India operations chief Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal allegedly revealed to counter–terror investigators how he was trained in Karachi by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operatives in handling military-grade explosives like TNT, C3, C4 as well as ammonium nitrate and potassium nitrate.

The training subsequently helped him in acquiring expertise in IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb-making. Bhatkal, who was recently questioned in Ahmedabad after his arrest for alleged role in the July 2008 Ahmedabad blasts that killed 50 people, was arrested in August 2013. He was sentenced to death last December by a Hyderabad special court for his role in the February 2013 blasts there.

Bhatkal revealed that the ISI and its “associates” had trained him in weapons and bomb-making in December 2005 at a Karachi hideout. The IM used a ‘boat-shaped’ IED device allegedly crafted by Bhatkal in several of its terror attacks. According to Bhatkal, the ISI and its associates had earlier arranged for his travel to Karachi from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he had ostensibly gone for “business” purposes, said a central intelligence source. According to Bhatkal, his “illegal” entry into Pakistan was arranged in a manner that left no official records of the same to escape detection, said the source.

According to Bhatkal, the absconding IM co-founder Amir Reza Khan was already there in Karachi when he went there. Bhatkal had been recruited into IM by the terror outfit’s absconding co-founder Riyaz Bhatkal, who is currently suspected of hiding in Pakistan. It was Riyaz who asked Bhatkal to visit Pakistan and had earlier also allegedly attempted to make the latter get in touch with certain Al Qaeda-linked men in Sharjah, UAE, according to the source.

Riyaz in fact had begun mentoring Bhatkal since 2004 when they met in Mumbai, said the source.

“Riyaz had instructed Yasin to conduct experiments for bomb-making at a time the IM was trying acquire bomb-making skills on its own. Riyaz had also sent two other recruits to Bhatkal for basic training for 15 days in target practice with air-guns,” said the source. Riyaz subsequently allegedly gave `40,000 to Bhatkal for the establishment of a “workshop” that is suspected to have been part of the outfit’s initial attempts to manufacture weapons.

Bhatkal had fled to Nepal, with Riyaz bearing the expenses of his stay at a hideout there, before the former’s arrest in August 2013. The IM had orchestrated serials blasts in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Delhi in 2008. After the blasts, IM’s top leadership exited India to take shelter in Pakistan, UAE and Nepal. The IM’s co-chiefs Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal are suspected to be in hiding in Pakistan. 

Under the scanner

Yasin Bhatkal is under the scanner for his alleged links to the following incidents:

  • Serial blasts in Ahmedabad, July 2008, in which around 50 persons were killed
  • 18 boat–shaped IED devices were detected by the police in Surat in July 2008, the pre-emptive action saved lives
  • Three blasts in Mumbai in July 2011 at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and Kabutarkhana, which killed around 20 persons
  • The blast at Pune’s German Bakery at Koregaon Park that had killed 17 persons in February 2010
  • The blasts in Hyderabad in February 2013 that killed 19 persons

India’s most wanted

  • Was born in the southern state of Karnataka in 1983
  • Attended a madrassa before graduating in engineering
  • Former head of the Indian Mujahideen (IM)
  • Involved in Mumbai train blasts in 2006 and explosions in Bangalore, Pune and Delhi in 2010.
  • Also accused of bombing the Delhi high court in 2011. 
Tags: indian mujahideen, yasin bhatkal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

It's unfortunate but Sanghamitra is not on my mind for now: Shruti Haasan

2

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

3

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

4

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

5

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham