The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 01, 2017 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Number of people wanting to change religion doubles in three years

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2017, 3:08 am IST
Updated : May 1, 2017, 10:40 am IST

Between July 2014 and March 2015 around 59,000 individuals applied for change in their names, of which 53,000 were approved and 5,700 were rejected.

The RTI query was filed by Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali and was replied by the state government’s printing press department.
 The RTI query was filed by Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali and was replied by the state government’s printing press department.

Mumbai: There has been a more than two-fold increase in the number of individuals changing their religion in the state since 2014.

According to the official data revealed by the state government in a Right To Information (RTI) reply, the number of individuals applying for change in their religion stands to be 797 between April 2016 and March 2017 compared to 247 individuals applying to change their religion between July 2014 and March 2015.

Data collected under RTI reveals that out of the 247 individuals who applied for change of their religion between July 2014 and March 2015, the applications of 214 were approved while 33 were rejected.

Further, between April 2015 and March 2016, 615 individuals applied for change in their religion, of which 555 applications were approved and 60 applications were rejected. Between April 2016 and March 2017, 797 individuals applied for changing their religion, of which 45 were rejected and the remaining 752 were accepted.

0113

The data also revealed that between the same period the state government received around 1.82 lakh applications for change in names, which was the highest number of applications received for the same since July 2014.

Between July 2014 and March 2015 around 59,000 individuals applied for change in their names, of which 53,000 were approved and 5,700 were rejected. Around 1.56 lakh applied for change in their names between April 2015 and March 2016, of which 1.40 lakh were approved and around 15,000 were rejected.

The RTI query was filed by Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali and was replied by the state government’s printing press department.

Tags: right to information, religion, anil galgali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

I am not lonely: Priyanka Chopra

2

Jashn-e-Baramulla attracts Kashmir Valley's female footballers

3

UK: Indian restaurant taken to court after neighbours complain of 'curry smells'

4

BSF sends back Pak boy who unknowingly crossed into India

5

Apple working on a Amazon Echo-rival?

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham